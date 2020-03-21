Wisconsin extends tax filing deadline to July 15 from April 15

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's Department of Revenue announced on Saturday that the deadline for filing Wisconsin income taxes has been moved from April 15 to July 15.

"This is a time of great uncertainty for everyone. People are concerned and worried, and one thing they should not have to worry about right now is an April 15 tax deadline," said Wisconsin Dept. of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca.

Wisconsin's Department of Revenue made this announcement after Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced on Friday that the deadline for filing U.S. income taxes had moved from April 15 to July 15.

The Department of Revenue listed out the changes being made.

Tax filers do not have to file any extension forms to be eligible for this new due date.

There is no limit on the amount of payment to be postponed, and there are no income exclusions.

This applies to individuals, trusts, estates, partnerships, associations, companies or corporations.

This relief is solely for income tax payments, estimated income tax payments and returns due April 15, 2020.

There will be no interest or penalty for the period of April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020.

Interest, penalties, and underpayment interest for failure to make quarterly estimated tax payments with respect to such postponed federal income tax filings and payments will begin to accrue on July 16, 2020.

