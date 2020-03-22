100 new COVID-19 cases Sunday brings Wisconsin total to 381; Minnesota 169

MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has risen to 381.

According to Wisconsin's Department of Health Services, 100 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, putting the number of statewide cases at 381.

The DHS did not report any new deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday.

The new information showed that 6,230 tested negative for the virus.

La Crosse County still is reporting five cases of the virus. None of the cases involve community spread at this time.

The Minnesota Department of Health website showed 169 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. There has been one death reported.

Two of the cases are in Fillmore County. None have been reported yet in either Winona or Houston counties according to the website.