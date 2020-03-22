Governor requests FEMA help to get medical supplies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is asking the federal government to help the state get medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Evers is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help Wisconsin get 50,000 non-surgical masks, 10,000 face shields, 11,000 coveralls, 3,000 N95 face masks, and 35,000 pairs of protective gloves.

“We are asking FEMA to help us purchase valuable medical supplies that will be used to protect our first responders as they do the important work of keeping Wisconsin safe,” said Gov. Evers in a statement. “It is our hope that the federal government can identify a source for these supplies as quickly as possible.”

Those supplies would be used by law enforcement officers and firefighters who are at risk of getting COVID-19 while on duty.

“We recognize that this equipment is in high demand, and we thank our first responders for their patience as we work to identify additional sources of personal protective equipment,” said Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “This initial request is intended to help meet the immediate needs of agencies across the state that continue to perform their daily duties, knowing they are at risk of being exposed to the virus.”

The state is still working on its own to get personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS). So far, the state has received about 52,000 N95 face masks, 130,000 surgical masks, 25,000 face shields, 20,000 surgical gowns, 100 coveralls, and 36,000 pairs of gloves from the SNS. Those supplies are sent to healthcare providers in areas with known community spread. The governor is calling on federal officials to help identify additional resources.

Follow our full Coronavirus in Wisconsin coverage HERE.

Latest closures and cancellations including churches, organizations, and events HERE.

All other significant cancellations and delays are posted HERE.

Additional links on COVID-19 are Here

Sign up for COVID-19 Updates



