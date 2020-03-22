Carry-out “Chicken Q” sells out

CHASEBURG, Wis. (WXOW) - The Sole Burner American Cancer Society volunteers sold 266 carry-out meals for the 12th Annual Chicken Q at the Tippy Toe Inn.

Though the town's population size is only approximately 290 people, the organization still managed to sell-out the day before the event--despite new social distancing regulations.

"It's almost like I'm at a loss for words and Linda DeGarmow is never at a loss for words but this community is unbelievable," American Cancer Society Sole Burner Chaseburg Co-Chair Linda DeGarmow said. "When we have anything that goes on here the community turns out and when I say the community it's the area it isn't just Chaseburg."

DeGarmow said they followed the new COVID-19 carry-out restaurant limitations and still raised $1,400.