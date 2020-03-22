 Skip to Content

IOC looking at postponing Tokyo Olympics in 4 weeks of talks

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) -- The International Olympics Committee (IOC) will look at postponing the Tokyo Olympics during four weeks of talks amid mounting criticism by athletes and sports officials during the coronavirus pandemic.

Consultation with Japanese public authorities and global sports officials will deal with "scenario planning" for the July 24-Aug. 9 games, the International Olympic Committee said.

The change in strategy followed IOC president Thomas Bach leading a conference call with executive board members.

