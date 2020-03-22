 Skip to Content

Local leaders warn Wisconsin governor: Voters at risk

By TODD RICHMOND
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- More than 200 local leaders have sent Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers a letter telling him that he hasn't done enough to ensure voters stay healthy during next month's election.

The April 7 election features the state's presidential primary and a state Supreme Court race.

Some other states have postponed primaries in hopes of slowing the coronavirus spread.

But Evers has insisted Wisconsin's election go on as scheduled. He's urging people to vote via absentee ballot.

The state reported 381 confirmed cases of the virus Sunday, up 100 from a day earlier. Four people have died.

