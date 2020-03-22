Marshfield teacher to appear on season four of ‘Nailed It’ on Netflix

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Marshfield teacher will be featured in an episode of the hit Netflix show, 'Nailed It.'

In each episode, three contestants compete to see who is the best of the worst at baking.

Shelisa Schmidt is an art teacher at Grant Elementary School and says she's been a fan of the show since the first season, but never thought she would get a response from the show.

"I sent out a random email last winter and I just put in there that I was an art teacher but I was really bad at cooking. I'm also really creative so people think that I'm good at ... decorating cakes and stuff; they think I would be good at it, but I am not," she said.

A trailer for season 4 is now available to watch on Netflix. The new season is available to stream starting April 1.