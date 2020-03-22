Slightly warmer for first full week of Spring

Pleasant Sunday…

Sunday turned out to be a rather nice day with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. We officially hit 44 in La Crosse which is just a couple degrees below average for this time of year. The sun broke out some during the midday hours, but thicker clouds spread back into the region during the afternoon. Winds were a bit breezy and will continue to die down as the evening progresses. We can expect nighttime lows tonight in the low 30s. A few light showers are possible after midnight.

Starting the new week…

We’re looking at a gradual warming trend over the next few days. Highs on Monday climb to the upper 40s and then 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Besides the slight chance for a few showers early Monday morning, the beginning of the week looks relatively dry with mostly cloudy skies.

Multiple precipitation chances…

Our next chance for a widespread soaking rain looks to come on Wednesday afternoon. Warmer temperatures as well as ample moisture will feed in from the south on Tuesday and Wednesday, also bringing the chance for showers. Thursday looks to stay fairly dry before another system is possible late week Friday and Saturday. As of right now, our temperatures look to stay warm enough for mostly rainfall. This is good for some, but a lot of us don’t need more rain right now. Our ground is very saturated so most of what will fall will run off into our already high streams and rivers. If you live in a flood prone area, please stay up to date with our forecasts especially for the second half of the week.

Enjoy the rest your day, and don’t forget to get some fresh air!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears