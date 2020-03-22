Sunday brings slightly warmer weather







Dry start to the weekend…

Saturday turned out to be a pretty nice day! It was a little on the cool side with afternoon highs generally in the 30s across the board. Our average high for this time of year is 46 degrees, and we will return to near average this upcoming week. We had a few snow showers roll through the region but accumulations were rather minor.

Sunday…

Sunday is looking to be a rather pleasant day with highs back in the mid 40s. It’s looking like we will see mostly cloudy skies during the day with the sun breaking through at times. Winds should be fairly light out of the south from 5-10mph. We have a quick moving shortwave that will bring the chance for a few showers later in the day (evening) on Sunday. Hopefully you can enjoy some time outside.

Fairly active week again…

Monday and Tuesday are looking fairly quiet with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s for afternoon highs. We’re looking at mostly cloudy skies. As we head into Wednesday we’ll see precipitation chances ramp up again. Right now, it looks like Wednesday’s system should bring mostly rain to parts of the Midwest. Another system is looking possible late next week for Friday and Saturday as well. As you know, that is still a ways away so we’ll see many changes to the forecast.

Enjoy the rest your day, and don’t forget to get some fresh air!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears





