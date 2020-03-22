Tomah Health prohibiting most visitors

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Tomah Health is now prohibiting visitors to those under inpatient care at the hospital as they fight the COVID-19 virus.

A statement Sunday afternoon said they were doing this to protect patients, staff, and the community.

The prohibition takes effect beginning at noon on Monday, March 23.

A Tomah Health spokesperson said exceptions will be made under specific circumstances such as birth and end-of-life care.

All visitors will be screened before entering with anyone who has a respiratory illness prohibited from entering.

No one under 18 will be allowed to enter.

Tomah Health's March 26 blood drive is still on. Blood donors will have safety measures in place for protection. Anyone donating blood will enter through the hospital's Rehab Services entrance on the east side of the building. They will also be pre-screened before entering.