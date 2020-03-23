Adoptions drop at Dane County Humane Society

MADISON (WKOW) -- At Dane County Humane Society, they have cats, dogs, a rabbit and even horses ready for adoption.

What they don't have are humans in the building.

"Right now we're on appointment only adoptions so things are a lot slower than they used to be," Amy Good, with DCHS, said. "Instead of having this hallway full of 30 people, there's no one here right now."

They've even stopped allowing volunteers to come in and help, going to only having staff work.

Normally there would even be plenty of animals housed at the Madison facility, but they've put as many of their animals as possible in foster homes.

It's just one of the many strategies they're using to limit the amount of people in the building.

If you're looking to adopt any of the animals, they're asking you look online and call ahead.

When typically there could be more than a hundred adoptions a week, they've had about five adoption appointments per day.

"Adoptions have slowed down a little bit because I think people are a little more uncertain economically and just not sure what the next weeks or months are going to bring," Good said.

Despite that, she says, if you can, this is the right time to adopt since most people are staying home and able to help an animal transition to a new family.

There are about 40 animals at the shelter and 80 in foster homes, with plenty of foster homes in reserve.

"Right now our greatest need is cash donations, we've been advised not to allow item donations because of the risk of spreading the virus to our staff that would be accepting those donations," good said.

Most humane societies are in a similar situation as DCHS. All of the humane societies in southwest Wisconsin have the same "By-Appointment-Only" restrictions in place right now.