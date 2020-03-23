Caring community establishments band together to help the homeless during COVID-19 pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse community has made sure the most vulnerable will not be forgotten during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, the Catholic Charities Warming Center located on 413 3rd St., moves to the Cathedral School gymnasium located at 1819 Ferry St.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse, The Salvation Army of La Crosse County, and the Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness and all its community partners banded together to help those in need.

Major Jeff Richardson of the Salvation Army in La Crosse said the homeless need the community's help.

"Now more than ever, there is a greater risk of people losing their homes, losing their jobs. Richardson said. "There is no one agency has the capacity within themselves to help everyone, so if we band together, we can combine all of our resources."

The current Catholic Charities Warming House will serve as an isolation center for homeless individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms. Those who do not show signs will be sent to Cathedral School, The Salvation Army, or other shelters where they'll practice social distancing.

Gundersen Health System and St. Clare Health Mission will be coordinating all services provided to the homeless displaying symptoms, including medical care.

Roberto Partarrieu, the Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse, said this pandemic affects everyone.

"It is affecting everybody, not only our economy but our jobs, our lifestyle, our families, our neighbors," Partarrieu said. "We at Catholic Charities try to put a little bit of hope in the souls of people."

Until further notice, The Salvation Army of La Crosse County, the Warming Center and Cathedral School will provide services 24 hours a day.

English Lutheran Church will coordinate with Beer by Bike Brigade and Catholic Charities to arrange three meals per day to be provided to all clients at the Cathedral School and the isolation-center.

Kevin Burch, Director of Housing for Catholic Charities, said people who are housing-insecure are some of the most vulnerable during this pandemic.

"I want the homeless to know they're not invisible; they are our neighbors; they are present within our community. Burch said. "We will do what it takes to take care of our brothers and sisters."

Anyone in need of shelter must contact The Salvation Army La Crosse staff by phone at (608) 782-6126 or visitation location at 223 N 8th St. S.

Separate accommodations will be provided for women who are pregnant and for those who have pre-existing health conditions.