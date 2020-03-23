Charter Communications to expand SHOWTIME and EPIX to all video subscribers

Charter Communications announced it will provide SHOWTIME and EPIX premium channels at no additional charge to Spectrum TV customers who do not currently receive those channels through Sunday, April 19.

"We hope that by expanding these programming options it will provide even more hours of entertainment for our customers in these challenging times,” said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President of Programming Acquisition for Charter. “The highly-popular original entertainment programming and movies on these networks will be of great interest to a large cross-section of our customers."

Charter will expand SHOWTIME and EPIX to those customers by Monday, March 23.