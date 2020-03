MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has risen to 416.

According to Wisconsin's Department of Health Services, 35 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Sunday.

The DHS says there have been four deaths, however, the Milwaukee County medical examiner has reported one additional death in Milwaukee County.

There have been 7,050 negative tests so far.

Five cases were reported in La Crosse County.