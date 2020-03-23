Evers orders non-essential Wisconsin businesses closed

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is ordering the closure of all non-essential businesses starting Tuesday, and urging people to stay at home to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus that has killed four people in the state and infected at least nearly 400.

Evers tweeted Monday that he would be signing the order on Tuesday. It comes after Evers already ordered K-12 schools and a host of other businesses closed, including bars, restaurants and hair salons, and limited gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Workers providing essential care or services in our communities will be allowed to continue to travel to and from work. That includes folks like healthcare professionals, grocers, family caregivers, among other people whose work is critical for folks across our state. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 23, 2020

But the newer, tighter restriction mirrors what other states have done, including neighboring Illinois.

MORE: List of states with stay-at-home orders