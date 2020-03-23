Former Vernon County Human Services Director sentenced

Viroqua, WI (WXOW) - Former Vernon County Human Services Director Pam Eitland will serve five days in jail.

That's part of her sentence for the misdemeanor theft of $5,200 from a county program to pay for dental work for members of her family.

District Attorney Tim Gaskell says Eitland pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor theft charges. Each carries 18 months of probation.

The first count also carries a five day sentence in the Vernon County jail and 100 hours of community service.

An investigation began in July 2019. Eitland resigned from her office in September 2019. She was charged in October 2019 with taking the money.

Eitland must begin serving her five day Vernon County jail sentence no later than April 1, 2020.