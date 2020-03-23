Fuel Spill off I-90 in Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A messy clean up on I-90 Saturday after a mechanical failure on a semi ended up spilling diesel fuel on the interstate.

It happened near milepost 28 near Sparta.

Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold said the driveshaft on the semi-tractor became detached and in the process severed the fuel tank which caused the loss of large amounts of fuel.

Crews had to work for three hours to clean up to about 150 to 200 gallons of diesel fuel.

Chief Arnold said that the "FD had issues stopping the leak because of the severity of the damage to the tank and then the other tank was also feeding into the damaged tank."

One-eighth of a mile of the driving lane on 1-90 needed cleaning up from where the spill occurred to where the semi had pulled over.