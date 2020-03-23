Gun sales up 300% during coronavirus outbreak

Lake Hallie (WQOW) - Although many businesses have taken hit from the coronavirus outbreak, gun sellers across the country, including here in the Chippewa Valley are seeing a major spike in sales.

Nationally, officials report gun and ammunition sales are up more than 300%

Dan Marcon, the owner of Marc-On Shooting in Lake Hallie, said the demand is tied directly to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says buying a weapon gives people a sense of control in a very uncertain time.

"People are out there, stores are running out of food and product on shelves. They're going to want to protect what they have at their own home," Marcon said.

The business remains open but Marcon is asking customers to practice social distancing in the store.