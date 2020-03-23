Gundersen suspends visitors to their facilities

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System is the latest medical facility to temporarily prohibit visitors to their facilities.

The prohibition extends to hospitals, clinics, and emergency services facilities and lasts until further notice.

As with other medical organizations, exceptions will be made for end-of-life, surgery, labor and delivery, interpreter/communications needs, emergency room and pediatric patients.

Gundersen said anyone dropping off and picking up patients should wait outside unless the patient is in need of assistance with communicating.