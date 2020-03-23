La Crosse County Jail adjusts to pandemic circumstances

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW): The La Crosse County Jail is taking steps to protect its inmates and personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic. These steps do mean changes to normal operating procedure, including stopping in person visits and non-essential personnel from entering the facility. However, friends and family can visit with inmates from home, and starting early this week the county will suspend charges for these home visits.

The county is also making sure that inmates have enough room to comply with CDC guidelines and practice social distancing. Cleaning has also been a priority, with staff members taking responsibility for keeping the facilities as clean as possible. The county is also working to minimize inmate movement to protect those incarcerated, and working with healthcare professionals to care for the inmates and test for possible cases of COVID-19 as efficiently as possible.