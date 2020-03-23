Janus brings in former colleague to run defense

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The COVID-19 virus is putting the sports world on hold the business of sports continues for the UW-La Crosse football team.

New head coach Matt Janus filled a significant vacancy Monday with the hiring of Bryan Whitehead as their new defensive coordinator.

Whitehead has spent the last two seasons as an assistant at Wofford College in South Carolina.

He coached defensive backs there last season.

But also has experience in the WIAC, having served as a defensive assistant at UW-Platteville for two seasons.

Whitehead and Janus coached together at Platteville and that familiarity came into play with Whitehead's hiring at La Crosse.

"He brings great experience. He's been at Wofford for the last two seasons. There he was a part of back to back championships and an FCS playoff run, which is important to me too. It wasn't everything when looking for a coordinator but as this program looks to take the next step I want to make sure we surround our guys with coaches that have made some pretty big steps," Janus said.

Certainly, these aren't the most ideal conditions for a first-year head coach.

Spring practice has been canceled, and Janus still has to hire an offensive coordinator.

Any sort of installs of the offensive and defense will have to wait until fall camp begins in August.

For now, it's making the best of a bad situation.

"As a staff, we just push forward. We started talking about playbooks. We started laying out some special teams stuff and trying to look forward to what we're going to do with recruiting. It's obviously not convenient but for us, we're just focused on winning in 2020 and getting our staff together to jell and that's what we're using these on-line forums for."