List of states with stay-at-home orders

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A number of states across the country have announced stay-at-home orders for non-essential businesses.

Wisconsin will join the list on Tuesday. Evers tweeted Monday that he would be signing the order on Tuesday. It comes after Evers already ordered K-12 schools and a host of other businesses closed, including bars, restaurants and hair salons, and limited gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Michigan also will join the list Tuesday.

A government official tells The Associated Press that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce a statewide stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with an exemption for certain workers. A high-ranking administration official who had direct knowledge of the measure says the order, which will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, will allow "essential" employees necessary to sustain and protect life to continue going to work.

The person was not authorized to speak publicly before the Democratic governor's scheduled 11 a.m. Monday news conference. Michigan has more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease called by the virus. Nine deaths have been reported.

That would mean 13 states would have stay-at-home orders in place. They include:

CA - all non-essential businesses ordered to close Thursday, 3/19

CT - all non-essential businesses to close Monday 3/23 at 8pm

DE - all non-essential businesses to close Tuesday 3/24 at 8am

IL - all non-essential businesses closed Saturday 3/21 at 5pm

KY - all non-essential businesses to close Monday 3/23 at 8pm

LA - all non-essential businesses to close Monday 3/23 at 5pm

NV - non-essential businesses closed on 3/20

NJ - all non-essential businesses closed Saturday 3/21 at 9pm

NY - all non-essential businesses closed Sunday 3/22 at 8pm

OH - all non-essential businesses to close Monday 3/23 11:59pm

PA - all "non-life sustaining businesses” ordered to close 3/19