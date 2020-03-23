Messages of support and hope

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) - It's interesting how perspective can change.

A couple of weeks ago, for example, you may have taken a walk around your neighborhood and not given it a lot of thought.

Today, that walk may mean a bit more. It's an opportunity to leave your home for a short time and enjoy a small break from the isolation. An opportunity to say hello to your neighbors, albeit from a distance.

In at least one Onalaska neighborhood, someone took some time during one of those walks to offer images of support, even hope.

On driveways and sidewalks throughout the neighborhood are images of flowers or nature drawn using multi-colored sidewalk chalk.

So, someone's walk included thoughts of others by providing those colorful messages. A bright moment in an otherwise often challenging day. A sincere, thoughtful gesture to help others. And a reminder, that how we think of others can make a difference.

It's interesting how perspective can change.