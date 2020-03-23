UPDATE: Walz self-quarantines; Klobuchar’s husband hospitalized

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has gone into self-quarantine after a member of his security detail tested positive.

Meanwhile, Sen. Amy Klobuchar said her husband is hospitalized with the coronavirus, and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced on Instagram that her brother died in Tennessee of the disease.

Minnesota's confirmed case count shot up to 235 Monday, up 66 from Sunday.

The rapid developments come as Walz considers whether to order state residents to shelter in place, though he doesn't plan to issue that order today.

Walz says he hopes his self-quarantine serves as a model for the rest of Minnesota.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he's not showing any symptoms, but he is self-quarantining after having contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor's office sent out a release this morning stating that the Walz was told of the contact early this morning and hasn't left home since.

The statement said that a member of the governor's security detail tested positive last night. Walz was in close proximity to the person last week.

“The most important thing Minnesotans can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home,” said Governor Walz. “I’m using this as an opportunity to lead by example. Though I’m feeling healthy and not showing any symptoms, I’m going to work from home and model the protocol we are asking all Minnesotans to follow.”

Health experts said that people who have had contact with a person with COVID-19 self-quarantine for 14 days to keep from spreading the virus. The state's health department recommended people work from home whenever possible.

“Because our state must maintain essential services, not every Minnesotan is able to stay home,” continued Governor Walz. “Those of us who are able to work from home must do so out of respect to our health care professionals, first responders, pharmacists, grocers, child care providers, and all Minnesotans who are working to keep us safe during this crisis.”

Walz will be on self-quarantine until April 6.

Despite the self-quarantine, the governor said he's continuing to lead the state's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I’m grateful for the State of Minnesota’s sophisticated emergency management operation that allows me to govern and respond to crises from the Minnesota Governor's Residence,” continued Governor Walz. “We will continue to communicate with Minnesotans about our quick and aggressive work to combat the spread of COVID-19.”