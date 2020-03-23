More rain this week…

Active weather week…

We won’t be expecting wall to wall rain or snow this week, but the jet stream is set up to provide several chances of rain and at times some light snow. The best chance will be Wednesday into Wednesday night, and it should be mostly rain.

Light rain tonight?

A passing, but weak disturbance will bring a little light rain to the area, but it won’t be much more than sprinkles and it will clear out by Tuesday. Expect partly sunny skies and temperatures returning to the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday rain…

A somewhat stronger system will affect us on Wednesday, and amounts will be a bit heavier, though don’t expect as much as last week’s storm.

Later week precipitation…

We will have relatively small chances of rain and perhaps a little light snow after Wednesday, but we won’t expect a lot of moisture with those systems.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden