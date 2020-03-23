Neighbors cheer for healthcare workers

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- After countries around Europe went viral on social media for cheering in the streets for healthcare workers, some people in Middleton did the same thing.

At noon on Sunday, neighbors got outside to thank the people working hard to keep us healthy.

Kori Earl helped organize the cheer here after seeing similar activities in other parts of the world.

"I thought it was a really good idea. Something simple, but also something so meaningful. I feel like right now we all kind of don't know what to expect day by day, and there's so much going on and a lot of uncertainty for healthcare workers too, and just a way to show them how much we appreciate what they're doing when we can't necessarily tell them face-to-face," Earl told 27 News.

Along with the cheering, some people played music and pets chimed in, too.

People who live near hospitals or clinics were invited to cheer extra loudly.