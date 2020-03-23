Resources to help cope in this time of crisis

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If you are having a hard time dealing with what's happening in the world, you're not alone.

Fortunately, there are people who want to help along with places where you can find help in our area no matter who you are.

We've gathered resources that you can use to reach out and get the help you need when you need it.

Great Rivers 211 - Call 211 or go to their website. They are able to put you in touch with the resources where you live in our area. It is available 24/7/365.

Mayo Clinic: 608-392-9555

Mayo Clinic Q&A Podcast: Mental health and coping during COVID-19 crisis

Gundersen Health System: Use the Gundersen My Care portal to connect with a provider-for mental health needs or medical.

Crisis Text Line: In the US, text 741741. Crisis Text Line serves anyone, in any type of crisis, providing access to free, 24/7 support and information via a medium people already use and trust: text.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or go to their website.

There's also a resource guide from Great Rivers 211 and Great Rivers United Way that has more resources and contact information. Read it below.