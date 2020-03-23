St. Clare Health Mission changes hours

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - St. Clare Health Mission is temporarily changing its Tuesday and Thursday walk-in clinics.

The clinics will still be available but offering limited services: telehealth, prescription refills, and emergency dental vouchers.

The mission says these changes are necessary to protect the health and safety of patients, all the volunteers, providers, and staff who use their facilities and services. St. Clare Health Mission says that once they understand COVID-19 situation in their region and have developed proper protocols and have protective equipment in place, they will return to normal operations.

The mission is also implementing a plan to make sure their chronically ill patients can still receive medical care, and that patients who need medication refills and dental vouchers still have access to care. The mission says that patients with questions or who are trying to schedule a medication pick up or delivery can call their offices at (608) 519-4633.