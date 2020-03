Stocks slump, despite Fed aid, as virus bill stalls again

By STAN CHOE, DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

NEW YORK (AP) -- Stocks are ending another bumpy day broadly lower on Wall Street as investors wait to see if Democrats and Republicans can settle their differences on an economic rescue package.

Major indexes ended down about 3% Monday, having been down as much as 5%.

Earlier, markets got a bump following the latest announcement of support from the Federal Reserve.

The Fed said it would buy as much government debt as needed to help markets operate smoothly and lend money to businesses and local governments, but the gains quickly vanished.

Markets are likely to remain volatile as long as the coronavirus outbreak accelerates.