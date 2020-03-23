What about the parks? Tips for visiting City of La Crosse Parks

LACROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the City of La Crosse parks staying open, they're urging citizens to use their best judgement when visiting them.

The city's Parks and Rec Department is asking the community to follow guidelines from the CDC, especially when using the park shelters, playgrounds, and restrooms.

In addition, the department wants to remind people that the virus can survive up to three days on hard surfaces and that if you visit the parks you are doing so at your own risk.



Also, the CDC recommends washing your hands immediately after with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. People who are at high risk for the virus should stay home.