UPDATE: Engel named as new La Crosse Schools superintendent

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Board of Education for the School District of La Crosse approved Dr. Aaron Engel as their new superintendent.

Dr. Engel was one of the three finalists among the 26 candidates who applied for the position. He is the current superintendent of the G-E-T School District.

The community played a role in selecting a new superintendent according to the board president. “Although it is the board who makes the final selection, our search was guided by an unprecedented level of community input,” said Board of Education president Laurie Cooper-Stoll. “This input helped shape the leadership profile that served as the board’s guide. The level of community involvement in this process is something to be very proud of.”

Dr. Engel graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor of Science Degree followed by his Master of Science Degree from the University of Wisconsin - Superior. Dr. Engel earned his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin - Madison.

He's set to take over for the current superintendent, Randy Nelson, who is retiring on June 30.

Besides choosing a superintendent, the board also dealt with employees affected by the COVIS-19 outbreak. The board unanimously voted to pay hourly employees and bus drivers their regular wages through April 13.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district is encouraging people to watch the meeting online.

