Ways the community can help during the COVID-19 outbreak

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department says that even during these trying times, the community wants to help.

The biggest thing Director at the La Crosse County Health Department Jen Rombalski says you can do to help, is stay home. "It may not be what everyone wants to hear, but it is so helpful to our community right now."

She also adds that donating blood can help in so many ways. You can visit the Red Cross or Versiti websites to learn more and find places to donate. Both sites say the virus is very serious, but so is the severely declining availability of blood.

Rombalski says that you can also help financially. The La Crosse Community Foundation is partnering with the United Way. With the money donated, they plan to work on supporting those in the community that are hurting from the virus. You can donate here.

The County Health Department says that they have received many questions about masks, especially from those that love to sew. The department says they are currently exploring this idea, but they want to make sure that if they accept handmade masks, that they do so in a coordinated way. "We want to make sure that we have an understanding of where they need to go and where they will be utilized," said Rombalski. "We don't want that to be a mismatch in our community." She also adds that they will let the public know when they have more information and could potentially start taking mask donations.

Calling in and checking on your loved ones is something Rombalski adds is incredibly important during these tough times. "You can't go over there and spend time with them necessarily right now, but you can call and there are lots of virtual ways to connect," said Rombalski. "We need that social connection as human beings."

Finally, the department asks you to support your local businesses. Think about getting carryout from local restaurants and shopping small online if you can. It is especially tough for them during these times.