Wisconsin Department of Corrections confirms 2nd case of COVID-19

Madison, Wis. (WXOW): The Wisconsin Department of Corrections announced the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in their prison systems.

The first case was confirmed on March 18, and was a member of correctional staff working in the Waupun Correctional Institution. The second case was another facility employee, confirmed in the Columbia Correctional Institution. Both employees were directed to quarantine, and healthcare professionals are on hand.

The Department of Corrections says that they are taking these cases very seriously, and are working with the Department of Health Services to protect the health and safety of inmates and staff, and they will continue to monitor the situation.