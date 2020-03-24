2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

(WKOW) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japan's prime minister have agreed to postpone the Summer games until 2021.

According to AP, Japanese Prime Minister Abe says IOC president Thomas Bach has agreed "100%" to a proposal of postponing the Olympics for about 1 year.

This comes after Canada and Australia had already said they would not send athletes to the 2020 games over the Coronavirus pandemic.

The games were scheduled to being in Tokyo in late July.