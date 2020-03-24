BREAKING: First “community spread” COVID-19 cases reported in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The first confirmed cases attributed to "Community Spread" are reported by the La Crosse County Health Department late Tuesday afternoon.

Community spread is defined as a person testing positive for COVID-19 without risk from travel or having contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Director Jen Rombalski said the first person is a man in his upper 20s who developed symptoms the week of March 9. He was tested on March 23 after his symptoms worsened. Test results came back positive Tuesday afternoon.

Rombalski said the person is recovering at home and is expected to make a full recovery.

The second is a man in his upper 70s who has a history of interstate travel but not to a location with known community spread. His test results also came back positive Tuesday afternoon.

Rombalski said both men had mild to moderate symptoms that didn't require hospitalization.

She said the health department is investigating both cases and will provide additional details when their inquiry is finished. They'll be reaching out to anyone who may have had contact with either man.

“This report provides even more reason to take Governor Evers' “Safer at Home” order seriously,” said Rombalski. “We fully expect that we will see additional cases of the virus in the county but hope that our media outreach and guidance is helping to convince county residents to stay home to disrupt the spread of the virus.”

NOTE: An earlier release from the health department only said one person had been infected by community spread. This story was updated once they released the new information.