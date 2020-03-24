 Skip to Content

BREAKING: First COVID-19 case reported in Monroe County

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Health Department is reporting its first COVID-19 case.

Director Sharon Nelson, RN, said the person is a man in his 50s who they said has had no known exposure through travel or contact with a confirmed case.

The person is now self-isolating at his home.

Nelson said that the health department is working to identify any contacts the man has had. They are following up with those people who may have been exposed to provide guidance.

“There is no need for the public to panic,” said Nelson. “We have been preparing for a case of COVID-19 in Monroe County.”

Kevin Millard

Kevin Millard-Social Media Digital Content Manager for WXOW.

