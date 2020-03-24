Children’s tool kit recalled for high lead content

(WXOW) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for Grizzly Industrial Children's Tool Kits.

In a violation of federal standards, some of the items in the package, like the hammer and suspenders, contain high amounts of lead, according to CPSC officials. The hardhats and toy goggles also do not meet safety standards.

Grizzly Industrial made more than 20,000 of these items available in the US and Canada. The kits were sold in showrooms and online since 2002.

Find more information at the CPSC website.