City of La Crosse opens Emergency Operations Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is taking the next step in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city opened it's Emergency Operations Center Tuesday to help address the large number of calls they're receiving regarding the COVID-19 virus.

Several members of the city government are assigned specific roles at the center to provide continuity of communication and command when they respond to a specific incident.

They coordinate with other agencies including the county's health department, other law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and the district attorney's office.

"This emergency operations center guarantees that your local government is still coordinating and working hard to try to make sure that we're responding to this situation the best that we can," said Capt. Jason Melby of the La Crosse Police Department.