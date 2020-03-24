Franciscan Sisters give $500,000 to La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A half-million dollars is being added to the fight against Covid-19 in our community.

That money is coming from the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration. It's headed for the La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund which is a joint project of the Great Rivers United Way and the La Crosse Community Foundation.

"We're in a time of social isolation for the health of the world," said Sister Eileen McKenzie. "And at the same time, our spirits want to connect so desperately with each other, and so we've been really inspired by the creative ways that is happening and we've been praying and discerning how to tap into that. "

The Sisters hope this will inspire others to donate as well. Their gift of $500,000 means that in just one week $740,000 dollars has been donated to pandemic relief efforts in La Crosse County.

The goal of the emergency fund is to help people who have lost work or income and also to help those experiencing homelessness. If you want to help, click here.