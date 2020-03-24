Gloomy skies make it the perfect week to find a good book

Gloomy and grey…

There will not be much for sunlight through the next few days. There may be a few breaks in the clouds today to bring peeks of sunshine. Then the grey skies will dominate. But, the region will be near or above average for temperatures. Which means highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Rain adds to gloomy weather…

A few pop-up showers are possible through tomorrow morning. So keep the umbrella handy but showers will not be widespread. The chance for widespread showers become possible tomorrow evening. I will mention a chance for a few snow showers, but more likely to the north of I-94. Rain accumulations could near an inch, especially is rainfall becomes heavy along frontal system.

Then another day of gloomy skies and isolated showers Thursday. And we can't get away from the wet pattern before showers become likely again Friday. Then this system will be larger system expected to last through late Saturday.

High river levels…

With several rainfall chances this week and very saturated soils, the region will need to watch the riverways. The Mississippi River is currently at 9.99' which just at the action stage. Yet, the current forecast does not have it reach minor flooding. That can change quickly. The tributaries and other creeks around the region need close eyes, like Kickapoo, Trempealeau and Black River.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett