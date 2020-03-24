Report: Packers will sign veteran WR Funchess

Green Bay, Wis. (WXOW) The NFL Network is reporting the Packers will add veteran receiver Devin Funchess.

Terms of the contract unknown.

Funches will be entering his sixth season in the NFL.

He played in just one game for the Colts last season before suffering a season-ending collarbone injury.

Before that, he spent four seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

His best season came in 2017 when he caught 63 passes for 840 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Funchess is 6'4," 225 pounds and was a second-round draft pick by Carolina out of Michigan in 2015.