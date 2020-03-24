Here’s how La Crescent Jumped to Second Safest City in MN

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - La Crescent is ranked as the second safest city in the state of Minnesota for 2020.

It moved up 36 spots from last year's safest cities list created by the website SafeWise.

City officials say that a strong police force is important, but a lot of the success can be attributed to those that live in the city limits.

With a population of just over 5,000, the city of La Crescent is thriving on the small-town vibe with a big family feel. Including a solid relationship between the police department and the community.

Chief of Police Doug Stavenau says that a strong relationship with people that live in town is a big reason why the city is able to rank so high. "One of the things that I particularly notice and feel pretty proud of is that community involvement and support for the police department is phenomenal here," said Stavenau. "The willingness of our neighbors first to look out for each other and second of all to be caring enough to pick up a phone and report it to the authorities makes a huge difference in what we try to do."

La Crescent Mayor Mike Poellinger says people come up to him all the time complimenting the officers that work for the department. "I think that is important for us to hear because it's not always about the enforcement side of things, it's about that relationship again and that mutual respect," said Poellinger.

The city is happy with this ranking, but says it's not satisfied just yet.

"I think there is improvement that can always be done no matter where you are ranked or what level or platform that you are put on," said Stavenau. "There's always improvement and that is the goal that we should be working for as the next step."

A majority of the officers in the department live in town, and are many are raising families. They said it makes the officers much more approachable showing they're normal members of the community as well.

If you're curious, the city that tops the charts for the safest city in Minnesota is Kasson. It's a town of just over 6,000 and is located just east of Rochester.

To find the complete list of cities in Minnesota, you can click here.

Click here for Wisconsin.