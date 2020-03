NEW DELHI (AP) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decreed a 21-day lockdown across the nation of 1.3 billion people "to save India" from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a television address, Modi said that if India isn't able to manage the next 21 days, the country would be set back by 21 years.

Health officials have reported 469 actives cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 10 deaths.