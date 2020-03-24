 Skip to Content

Iowa governor: Shelter orders not needed as virus cases rise

10:12 am Coronavirus, Top Stories

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says more aggressive orders to halt the movement of Iowans are not needed although the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

Reynolds says the state now has 105 positive cases across 26 counties. She confirmed for the first time Monday that seven Iowans are hospitalized with the viral illness.

Reynolds says positive cases are increasing in large part due to expanding testing ability and the number is likely to continue to grow.

She says it's not yet time to order Iowans to stay home but data is evaluated daily as such decisions are considered.

  • Follow our full Coronavirus in Wisconsin coverage HERE.
  • Latest closures and cancellations including churches, organizations, and events HERE.
  • All other significant cancellations and delays are posted HERE.
  • Additional links on COVID-19 are Here
  • Sign up for COVID-19 Updates

Kevin Millard

Kevin Millard-Social Media Digital Content Manager for WXOW.

Related Articles

Skip to content