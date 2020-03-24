La Crosse County now reports 10 cases of COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The director of the La Crosse County Health Department said five new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday.

Jen Rombalski said that the five new cases were confirmed earlier in the day.

It brings the number of confirmed cases to ten.

The cases involved a man in his upper 20s who said his symptoms appeared on March 9.

Another case was a woman in her early 30s who had traveled to a known area where a number of cases were reported.

The third is a man in his upper 70s who reported mild symptoms.

The final two were women in their upper 30s and lower 40s who were linked to a previously confirmed case.

Rombalski said of the increase was that it was expected.

As she had in the past, urged people to stay at home if they have even mild symptoms of the coronavirus.

She also talked about ways people can help. She said the county is still looking into having people sew masks at home, but hasn't gotten any specifics yet. She said she wants to make sure they are made to certain standards, and more importantly, that there are places that can use them.

She suggested that people who are able to make the masks reach out to the county. Rombalski gave out the county email address, covid@lacrossecounty.org, and said put in the subject line something indicating a person is a seamstress or can help make masks.

She said they are grateful that people are stepping up to help out.

You can watch her complete remarks in the video with this story.