Landlord offers $100 rent for next month

MILWAUKEE (WXOW) - As millions of people are being laid-off from work, one Wisconsin landlord is going the extra mile.

John Zutz told our Milwaukee affiliate he's only charging his tenants $100 in rent for the month of April. He said whether they need it or not, he hopes they choose to spend the extra money to stimulate the local economy.

"I understand how the economy works," said Zutz. "You gotta keep the money moving. The stock market crashed three days in a row because people are sitting on their wallets."

Zutz added that he expects to lose about $1,000 in the deal and will re-evaluate the situation if it lasts longer than a month. He also hopes other landlords follow suit if they can afford to do so.