More clouds and rain…

Active weather week…

We won’t be expecting wall to wall rain or snow for the rest of this week, but the jet stream is set up to provide several chances of rain and at times some light snow. The best chance will be Wednesday into Wednesday night, and it should be mostly rain.

Pleasant Tuesday…

Partly sunny skies developed for Tuesday afternoon leading to highs in the 40s and 50s. This reversed a trend of below normal readings of the last 7 days.

Light rain tonight?

In advance of a cold front coming tomorrow, a few isolated showers are possible after midnight tonight.

Wednesday rain…

A somewhat stronger cold front will affect us on Wednesday, and amounts will be a bit heavier, though don’t expect as much as last week’s storm. Wednesday evening will bring an end to the rain, but light snow may mix in as it does so.

Later week precipitation…

Rain will redevelop as another part of this weather pattern moves through. Saturday will bring another likely batch of rain.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden