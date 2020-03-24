Poll workers needed as coronavirus keeps high-risk volunteers home

Dunn County (WQOW) - The novel coronavirus is causing some locals to pull away from helping at the polls.

Within the last week, Dunn County officials said many people called to drop out because of their age or health concerns due to the pandemic.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the state has about 30,000 election inspectors and many of them are in their 60s or 70s and have other health conditions.

Also because of the coronavirus, Dunn County Clark Julia Wathke said the number of absentee ballots has skyrocketed.

She adds that even though municipalities aren't expecting as many voters physically at the polls election inspectors still have an important job.

"A lot of those ballots need to be tabulated on election day and processed so they would all need to be counted and reported at the end of the evening so it still takes bodies to do that," Wathke said.

If you would like to become a poll worker you should contact your local municipality.