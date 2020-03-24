Update from City of La Crosse on COVID-19 response

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Here is an update from the City of La Crosse on their efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 and the effects it is having on city services.

Voter registration and in-person absentee voting

The City of La Crosse is working hard to ensure a fair, accessible and safe election. Therefore, in-person absentee voting hours have been amended and we are encouraging voters who are already registered to request an absentee ballot by mail through https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/.

The deadline for registered voters to request an absentee ballot by mail is April 2, 2020.

Voter registration and in-person absentee voting will be available at City Hall for City of La Crosse residents during the following hours:

• March 23, 24, 25, 26 & 27 – 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

• March 30 & 31 and April 1 – 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

• April 2 & 3 – NOON until 5 p.m.

The voting area will be limited to the Council Chambers. Voters should use the parking lot on the north side of the building and enter through a side door located east of the main lobby entrance.

To maintain social distancing practices, we will be:

• limiting the capacity into the voting area

• requiring that everyone keep a six-foot distance from other voters and election workers • providing each voter with a new pen that will be used for signature and voting, which the voter will take with them when they leave

• ensuring that sanitizer will be available upon entrance and exit

Voters must bring acceptable photo ID to vote. New registrants may register to vote at this time and will need to provide acceptable proof of residence. Please check the City of La Crosse Elections webpage at www.cityoflacrosse.org before heading out to vote to ensure you have all the required information.

Visit “Elections and Voting” for details and polling information: https://www.cityoflacrosse.org/your-government/departments/cityclerk/elections-and-voting or contact the City Clerk’s Office at (608) 789-7510 for questions.

Meetings

Based on the orders from the Governor and from the CDC limiting large gatherings, for the remainder of March and April, all committee meetings are cancelled with the following exceptions:

• Board of Public Works: March 30 – 10:00 a.m.

• City Plan Commission: April 9 – 5:15 p.m.

• J&A: April 9 – 5:30 p.m. • F&P: April 9 – 5:45 p.m.

• Common Council: April 9 – 6:00 p.m.

We are reviewing the meeting locations and how to handle public hearing testimony and social distancing standards.

Small business relief for City of La Crosse business owners

The City’s small business owners are facing an unprecedented challenge with store closings and declining consumer traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to assist with these challenges, the City proposes the following programs:

1. Small Business Disaster Relief Grant. The City proposes funding grants to assist businesses to supplement State and Federal programs. Grants would be based on payroll, providing up to $5,000 per 10 employees for a maximum of $25,000 per business. This program will be subject to City Council approval in April.

2. An immediate delay in all City-loan payments, including capital, Small Business Development Loans, and Upper Floor Renovation Loans for three months.

For questions and more information related to these programs or programs being offered by the State of Wisconsin and the Federal government, please contact:

Andrea Schnick, Economic Development Planner schnicka@cityoflacrosse.org

Jason Gilman, Planning and Development Director gilmanj@cityoflacrosse.org 3

City of La Crosse Utilities late fees and disconnection of services Effective Monday, March 23, the Public Service Commission issued an Emergency Order suspending the disconnection of services and the application of late fees to our customers. La Crosse Utilities Office has never disconnected services, however will not be applying late fees beginning this month until the Emergency Order is lifted.

MTU Transit

The lobby at Grand River Station (314 Jay Street) remains closed as of March 18. Buses will continue to use the outdoor platform at Grand River Station as the main transfer point.

Beginning Monday, March 23rd , the MTU will begin hourly service (no longer 30-minute service). The first run will begin at 5:40 a.m. and continue hourly, ending at 10:40 p.m.

Please note: The MTU will no longer offer Sunday service. The MTU will operate six days (Monday through Saturday) each week.

We encourage people who need passes, tokens, or general assistance to contact the MTU at (608) 789-7350.