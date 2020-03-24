 Skip to Content

Wisconsin State Parks waived entrance fees

LACROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - While the Wisconsin State Parks remain open, patrons will be happy to know the entrance fees have been waived.

Activities like hiking, fishing, hunting, and other outdoor recreation opportunities will be open to the public as the parks remain open.

Also during this time, campgrounds, fishing hatcheries, showers, concessions, and all visitor centers, nature centers, research stations, and shooting ranges are closed.

While the parks are open the DNR is reminding people to not congregate around restrooms and to continue to practice social distancing.

Chip O'Brien

